McDougall exhibit on display at The Brinton

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will host the exhibition “David McDougall: Interpretations of The Brinton Ranch House” throughout the month of July.

Born and raised in California, McDougall spent the first 30 years on the West Coast. His family moved around a lot and finally settled in Eureka, California, on the north coast. McDougall got his bachelor’s degree in art in 1972 from Humboldt State University and a Master of Fine Arts in painting in 1975 from the University of Illinois— Champaign-Urbana.

After moving to Seattle in 1981, he met his wife, Donna, and they spent the next 25 years in the Seattle area before moving to Dayton in 2006. They have a studio, Painted Skull Studio, and reside on the property and home previously owned by Hans Kleiber.

A reception for the show will take place July 7 from 3-5 p.m. at The Brinton, located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.

