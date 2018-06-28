Art coming soon to college tech center

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Technical Education Center will open at full capacity in August. Shortly after that, it will display new artwork.

A call for entry for public art at the tech center is now open through the Wyoming Arts Council. The artwork will be funded by the Art in Public Buildings program, which began in 1991 and guarantees 1 percent of state funding for new buildings go toward public art, with a cap at $100,000.

The Wyoming Arts Council put out a regional request for qualification to artists from 11 western states, with Wyoming artists given preference.

“Basically what we’re asking at this stage is, ‘Are you interested? Have you done work like this before? Do we like what you’ve done before, and could we see what you do fitting in with this building?’” Wyoming Arts Council assistant director Rachel Clifton said.

Clifton helped put the selection committee together but is not a voting member. The eight members include Sheridan College President Paul Young, Sheridan College facilities director Kent Anderson, Sheridan College construction technology instructor Josh Michilena and retired welding instructor Carl Shiner.

Clifton said the last regional project had between 20 and 30 applicants, and she expects a similar number for the SC tech center. The committee will go through the applicants after the July 13 RFQ deadline.

It will take some time to narrow down to a few finalists, who will then meet with the committee at Sheridan College to more specifically explain their proposals.

The artwork could theoretically be anything, though the application encourages kinetic, interactive proposals that relate to the four programs — machine tool, construction technology, welding and diesel mechanics — in the tech center, portions of which opened in January. The committee will make a final decision in August or September.

The project budget is $65,000, most of which — $58,500 — will go toward the creation of the artwork. A small portion is set aside for administrative and long-term conservation costs. Once the art is complete, it becomes property of the Wyoming State Museum, which oversees maintenance and upkeep.

The artwork can be inside or outside the tech center. Depending on the artwork’s size and materials, the winning artist’s work might be done quickly or take a long time to complete. Based on the artist’s budget, the committee will decide how much to pay the artist personally and how much will be spent on the art project.

Anderson will work with the arts council to help coordinate the project. He said it is the third time the college has had an AIPB project. Clifton said three or four AIPB projects per year around the state is normal.

The other two projects at the college were a painting in the Whitney Center and an ongoing project outside the Mars Agriculture Center, which was awarded to L.J. Wright Ironworks and Design to create three 23-foot metal panels outside the building.

It is the first time Anderson has overseen a project like this, and he plans to defer to other members for artistic expertise.

“I’ll rely heavily on the public arts council opinion and the faculty and the public opinion,” he said. “I’m not going to throw my opinion around about the look.”

Clifton said it is unfortunate the artwork is being constructed after the tech center opens, but the timelines didn’t quite work out. The RFQ process is more time-consuming but should lead to a better end result, she added. Clifton has worked at the arts council for three years and said the best aspect about public art is its ability to bring identity and connection.

“Having public art helps communicate the message of whatever the institution is,” Clifton said. “In this instance, I think it helps build a sense of community. It gives people something to look forward to, something to help identify who you are and what you do in that building. It can add a sense of pride to campus.”

The Sheridan College Technical Education Center will be fully operational in less than two months and should have public art celebrating the tech center and the college relatively soon.