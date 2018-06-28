Hespen leads nurses at Sheridan Memorial Hospital

SHERIDAN — When Barb Hespen first started as a hospital nurse 32 years ago, she desired to help and care for patients. Having worked her way up to chief nursing officer at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, helping others still sits at the forefront of Hespen’s focus.

“The people piece is huge,” Hespen said. “We talk a lot about this in health care because you don’t work with widgets. We don’t work in manufacturing; we work with people.”

Hespen recently earned the position of chief nursing officer after moving to Sheridan in May for a quality care position. She now oversees both the nursing and quality divisions at the hospital.

Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty told the board of trustees Wednesday that the goal for administration is to accommodate Hespen in her new dual role.

“What we’re looking to do now is making sure that our organizational structure accommodates the leadership under her so that the areas she oversees get reformed and will be effective,” McCafferty said.

From the patient to hospital leadership, Hespen helps prepare and equip her teammates and subordinates to interact with people from all different backgrounds, whether on a patient table in front of them or colleague working alongside them. Hespen said she noticed how great people were at SMH after moving from a CNO position in Pierre, South Dakota.

Her 32-year nursing history includes working as a nurse in all aspects of a hospital except surgery, leading departments as director and serving five years as a CNO. She believes SMH’s staff members exemplify friendliness and are actively engaged with keeping patients the top priority.

For SMH’s nursing staff to remain focused on the patient and excellent patient care, Hespen said she plans to train and equip leadership with everything they need to be successful.

“When you’re looking at moving initiatives forward, health care is so challenging and complex and it’s going to continue to be,” Hespen said. “You need to have strong leaders and you need to trust in your leaders.”

She found working directly with leadership teams was most effective in previous leadership roles in South Dakota. For Hespen, this means being readily available for staff, relaying to them who she is, what their jobs are and what is expected of them.

“In my job, I have to give nurses what they need so that they can give patients what they need,” Hespen said.

Still fairly new to SMH, Hespen is working to get to know her staff so she can best serve her team.

“You have to connect with what they need and what they want in their work,” Hespen said.

Beyond the office, Hespen also loves spending time with her husband, daughter and four grandkids. While the grandkids served as a large motivator in moving to Sheridan, Hespen appreciates the opportunity to continue living out her passion of caring for people and making a difference.