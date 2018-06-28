Winning debates

Following the gubernatorial debate Tuesday at Sheridan College, some of the folks who helped make it all happen gathered to regroup and reflect on the evening.

I can’t say enough how great Sheridan College was to work with in making this event come together. The entire team at the college graciously provided the space, helped wrangle candidates and provided a state-of-the-art facility that provided a beautiful setting for an event of this caliber.

Thank you.

In addition, our staff here at The Press helped promote the debate and provide day-of coverage and logistical support. Not to mention, they helped calm my nerves. It was the first debate I have moderated and I was a little nervous. Now, I’m ready for round two.

The Wyoming PBS crew also helped make the event available for those who couldn’t make it to the concert hall. You can watch it anytime you desire at wyomingpbs.org. The crew there is also looking at broadcasting the debate on television in the coming days. We’ll keep you in the loop as those times are solidified.

But, back to the post-debate reaction. Glowing with what we felt was the success of the evening, we gathered around a table and talked politics.

We discussed who won, who didn’t and what made the different candidates stand out among the crowded field. Each of the eight candidates who attended, it turns out, stood out to us for one reason or another. Some of the reasons were obvious, and some of the reasons differed among the organizers, but all made an impression.

It will be interesting, as election season moves forward, to see how debate performances factor into the results. While many likely went into watching the debate with some biases regarding the candidates, others went in knowing little about any of them. I heard from a few attendees that while they felt one candidate “won” the debate, that person wasn’t necessarily the person for whom they planned to vote.

For others, the debate helped voters sort through their options.

I, for one, am proud of all those involved in the debate organization and thankful to the candidates who chose to participate.

Remember, early/absentee voting starts soon. The actual election date is Aug. 21, but you can vote absentee beginning July 6 (can you believe it’s already almost July!?).

Cheers, and good luck in the next few months of campaigning.