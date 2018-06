SHERIDAN — The 2018 Concerts in the Park will get underway Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Whitney Commons.

The free weekly concerts will take place each Tuesday through Aug. 21.

The first week will feature Cruisin’, a good-time rock-n-roll band from Sheridan. The band is comprised of Rollie Hruza, Nancy Nickelson, Patti Hruza, Craig Reichert, Paul Sallade and Glenn “Jim Bob” Logan.

The concerts are free and open to the public.

For more information, contact David Kuzara at davidkuzara@bresnan.net.