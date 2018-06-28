Equestrian center to host annual fireworks extravaganza

BIG HORN — The annual Independence Day celebration at the Big Horn Equestrian Center will take place Wednesday.

The gates will open for the event at 4 p.m.

The evening features live music, food, drinks and a choreographed fireworks show.

The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at approximately 10 p.m.

The entire event is free to the public, but the Big Horn Lion’s Club will be at the gate accepting donations, suggested at $10 or more, for the Big Horn Scholarship Fund and other Lion’s Club projects.

For more information, see www.thebhec.org.

The equestrian center is located at 352 Bird Farm Road.