SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 1000 block Saberton Street, 10:37 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 6:33 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, Buck Trail, 12:02 a.m.

• Medical, North Custer Street, 1:27 a.m.

• Medical, Thorne Rider Park, 12:54 p.m.

• Medical, Highland Avenue, 2:24 p.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 4:46 p.m.

• Trauma, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 4:52 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 6:29 p.m.

• Medical, Smith Street, 7:18 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:58 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Welfare check, South Carlin Street, 8:51 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 9:37 a.m.

• Suspicious persons, Kelly Drive, 9:46 a.m.

• Accident, East Ridge Road, 10:30 a.m.

• Accident, East Sixth Street, 11 a.m.

• Accident, Omarr Avenue, 11:19 a.m.

• Accident, East Alger Avenue, 12:15 p.m.

• Animal bite, West Fifth Street, 12:28 p.m.

• Damaged property, West Nebraska Street, 12:50 p.m.

• Vicious dog, Coffeen Avenue, 1:29 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Long Drive, 2:18 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 2:19 p.m.

• Welfare check, Highland Avenue, 2:22 p.m.

• Lost property, Main Street, 2:30 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 3:25 p.m.

• Lost property, Broadway Street, 3:30 p.m.

• Custody dispute, West Fifth Street, 3:50 p.m.

• Weed violation, East College Avenue, 4:12 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 4:25 p.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 4:26 p.m.

• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 4:46 p.m.

• Dog bite, West Burkitt Street, 4:55 p.m.

• Animal incident, Beaver Street, 4:59 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 5:16 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, Avoca Place, 5:18 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 5:37 p.m.

• Hit and run, Fifth Street, 5:53 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 6:45 p.m.

• Battery cold, Sheridan area, 6:45 p.m.

• Animal found, West Whitney Street, 7:22 p.m.

• Trespass progress, Coffeen Avenue, 8:30 p.m.

• Assist SCSO, East Brundage Lane, 9:05 p.m.

• Barking dog, Fourth Avenue East, 9:29 p.m.

• Trespass progress, North Main Street, 10:01 p.m.

• DUI, Fifth Street, 10:05 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:53 p.m.

Thursday

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 12:08 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Avoca Court, 1:31 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Lewis Street, 1:56 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Illinois Street and Montana Street, 2:41 a.m.

SHERIDAN

COUNTY SHERIFF’S

OFFICE

Wednesday

• Animal bite, Fifth Street, ER, 1:01 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 87, mile marker 32, 1:40 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 2:49 p.m.

• Warrant service, East Heald Street, 3:02 p.m.

• Theft cold, Main Street, 5:27 p.m.

• Domestic disturbance, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 6:16 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 7:31 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Skeels Street, 8:33 p.m.

• Threat, Highway 14 West, 8:58 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Ian Kenric Hunt, 42, Sheridan, bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Daniel Lee Larsen, 41, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 1