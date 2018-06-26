Johnny Appleseed event to include marksmanship training

SHERIDAN — A two-day rifleman clinic set for Friday and Saturday will allow attendees to learn basic rifle marksmanship and Revolutionary War history.

The event, part of Project Appleseed, will take place at the Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Association each day.

The cost is a $10 range fee per person for the event. For registration and more information, see https://appleseedinfo.org/location/?locationid=614&eventid=6061 or call Big Horn Trading, LLC at (307) 675-1894.

Through clinics and events, Project Appleseed teaches rifle marksmanship and early American heritage to introduce individuals of all skill levels to the knowledge that was crucial to the success of our nation’s founders. Aside from the fun and camaraderie of these events, the designed takeaway is a renewed sense of civic responsibility that each attendee can then implement in his or her own community.

The Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Association is located at 89 Keystone Road.