Troopers drop close contest at Billings

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers fell 3-2 to Billings Friday evening. The Troopers nearly rallied from a 3-0 deficit but came up just short in the final inning.

The game was largely a pitchers’ duel, as Sheridan mustered only five hits. Ayden Roush pitched six strong innings for the Troopers, giving up three runs on nine hits with three strikeouts.

Roush only allowed one run through the first five innings but gave up two in the top of the sixth.

Sheridan responded with a solo home run from Justice Rees to make it 3-1. Dalton Nelson drove in Jacob Boint with an RBI single in the seventh, but the Troopers ultimately lost another close contest.

The Troopers are now 12-25 overall.

Sheridan resumes play Tuesday by hosting Rapid City Post 22 for a doubleheader against beginning at 3 p.m.