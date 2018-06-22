Dayton approves lighting project, discusses trail run parking

DAYTON — Dayton Town Council approved the 2019 fiscal year budget and explained a large budget item for which construction will begin Aug. 2.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation approved a grant for Dayton through the Transportation Alternatives Program, which allocates about $2 million annually throughout the state for projects. The projects must meet guidelines set out by the program, including safe routes for non-drivers.

“When we started the project we were just going to do functional lights,” said Billy Miller, Dayton superintendent of streets and maintenance. “With the grant we were able to bring in decorative lighting to the Second Street pool.”

The project also allows for the addition of new lighting along sidewalks near the high school. This allows for a safer route to school, thus complying with grant requirements.

“That really helps us get the grant,” Miller said.

The town council approved a bid by Modern Electric, which has a branch in Sheridan, for $464,541. The grant funding totals $600,000 and is expected to cover 80 percent of total costs, with the town of Dayton paying for the other 20 percent.

Councilor Cliff Reed also expressed frustration over Bighorn Wild and Scenic Trail Run parking issues in Dayton last weekend. He noted his disdain for the out-of-town runners parking alongside Fourth Street and Broadway Avenue and shared that he even called the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office to help resolve the issue. Reed said SCSO deputies issued one citation but did not enforce any other laws during the run.

Reed placed a written note on a Colorado-plated vehicle letting the driver know of his or her parking violation.

“There seems to be some discrepancy on how enforceable this is,” Reed said. “If we’re going to have signs up there that the locals have to live with, and yet these people come in and, I’ll have to say very gently, disrupt this town for a couple days and get away with it…(then have the signs taken down).”

Erin Kilbride, executive director of the Tongue River Valley Community Center, responded to Reed, agreeing that the parking was annoying over the weekend, but nobody should treat guests of the community like he did.

“It doesn’t give us rights as Dayton citizens to act like that,” Kilbride said.

Mayor Norm Anderson said he spoke with race coordinators and they collaboratively will create a plan to alleviate the issue next year.