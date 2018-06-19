SCSD2 board approves construction bids, rec board agreement

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County School District 2 board of trustees approved several construction projects and bids during its meeting Monday night.

The Sheridan High School track surfacing project — for which the Sheridan booster club donated $50,000 — was awarded to Dick Anderson Construction, Inc. at a cost of $878,860. The Sheridan Junior High School Early building pool projects will cost $581,855 — about $90,000 more than expected — and begin July 1.

Work has begun on new lighting and sprinkler heads in the SHS gymnasium and is on pace to be completed in August. The project will cost $223,000.

The school district bus barn drainage project will cost $89,899 and should be completed by the end of June.

New curtains for the Sheridan High School auditorium will cost $32,872. That price only covers the cost of curtain fabric. A curtain installation proposal will be presented to the board in July.

Construction on the SHS science wing is lagging about a month behind other summer projects.

SCSD2 facilities director Mathers Heuck said a contract for that project will be proposed to the board in July.

Security cameras and mass communications speakers have been ordered and will be installed this summer at SHS, SJHS and several elementary schools.

Other business

The board approved revisions to the 2018-19 SJHS student handbook. The main change is the implementation of a standards-based report card that aligns with report cards in SCSD2 elementary schools. SCSD2 assistant superintendent Mitch Craft said it won’t change practices for teachers or students but will add additional areas to an SJHS student’s report card, including behavior.

The board approved a one-year extension on an agreement between SCSD2 and the City of Sheridan to maintain the Sheridan Recreation District.

Eileen Bentley replaced Roxie Taft as SCSD2 business manager. Bentley previously worked at Johnson County School District 1 in Buffalo.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for July 18.