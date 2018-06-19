FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Weekend chimney fire likely caused by creosote build up

SHERIDAN — Goose Valley Fire Department and Sheridan Fire-Rescue responded to a chimney fire on the 200 block of Meade Creek Road Sunday. En route to the scene, SFRD received an update that the occupant was working to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher and water.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the fire was out in the chimney.

SFRD and GVFD both completed follow-up checks in the chimney, attic and fireplace to ensure no smoke or fire had extended into the areas.

The owner told responders a dirty chimney likely caused the fire.

Firefighters said chimneys, depending on what type of material is being burned in the fireplace, should be cleaned out at least once a year. Creosote builds up quickly by burning wood with a lot of moisture content or unnatural materials. Burning natural materials will cause less creosote build up.

June 19th, 2018

