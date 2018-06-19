Council President Gooch steps down; mayor vetoes budget items

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council President Kelly Gooch announced he was stepping down from his position to focus on a new job at the start of Monday’s regular council meeting. Gooch will take over as the president and CEO of Rehabilitation Enterprises of North Eastern Wyoming starting July 1.

“I feel like I owe it to [RENEW] to focus my attention on the company,” Gooch said. “And also for my family, not to have too many irons in the fire; and lastly for myself, not to add any more grey hairs than I already have on my head.”

Gooch was elected to council in 2014 and said he was proud to have contributed to positive decisions for the community, such as the business development in the north end of town and supporting the aquatic center at the YMCA.

“I will always look back and smile on those things and know that I was at least able to play a small part in that,” Gooch said.

Mayor Roger Miller thanked Gooch for his contributions to the council.

“Your level-headed discussions, your thoughtful deliberations and your willingness to talk through the tough issues will be missed on the council,” Miller said.

Councilor Alex Lee also commended Gooch for his fair-minded consideration of issues.

“To say you’ve played a small part, my friend, I disagree,” Lee said. “I can think of a myriad of discussion topics, whether it was a budget, whether it was a resolution or whether it was something that was going to require the city to put their shoulder into it, you were always available…Your initial blush wasn’t to fire off from emotion and say I’m with or I’m against, but to acknowledge where you were 50-50. And I’ve found that if somebody acknowledged that part about you and recognized that, they could work with you on a myriad of topics that were heated, passionate and complex. And I’ll go to battle with a person like that any day.”

Gooch’s council seat is one of four that will be open in the coming election. Councilors Alex Lee, Erin Hanke and Patrick Henderson will be up for re-election.

Mayor vetoes budget items

Council approved the city’s budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, with a 5-1 vote. Mayor Miller voted against the budget and said he will submit a line-item veto for two items listed in the budget.

Miller said he would veto a raise to city administrator Mark Collins, which was recommended in a pay study conducted by Condrey and Associates that proposed an updated city pay scale that would provide raises to all city employees and make Sheridan more competitive in the relative labor market.

“I don’t see the need for that budgetary expense, in that we already have a contract with our city administrator and it lays out all of those details,” Miller said.

Collins said he sent council an e-mail earlier in the day asking that they do not provide a raise to the city administrator and instead put the money that would have gone toward his raise into the employee recognition fund. Lee and Hanke both commended Collins for the job he has done as city administrator and said they believed he was deserving of the raise.

Miller also said he would veto the city’s payments for fluoride products to be put into the city’s water system, arguing that they were unnecessary.

Miller will provide council with letters explaining his reasoning behind the two line item vetoes. Once those letters have been delivered, council will schedule a special meeting to discuss the matter further. Council can overturn the mayor’s vetoes with a two-thirds majority vote.

Other business:

• Council voted to table a resolution that would allow a minor subdivision to a plot in the Shining Mountain Subdivision. Gordon Peterson, one of the property owners in Shining Mountain, presented council with the subdivision’s covenants, which require 75 percent of the lot owners in Shining Mountain to approve changes to lot sizes. Several lot owners, including Peterson, who owns two lots in Shining Mountain, oppose the proposed subdivision, which would divide one of the lots into three smaller lots. City attorney Brendan Kerns said he was presented with the covenants right before the meeting and had not had time to look them over fully. Council decided to table the matter to give Kerns more time to review the matter.

• Council approved a change order to the Loucks Street reconstruction project that would authorize the complete reconstruction of Badger Street between West Loucks Street and the entrance to Kendrick Park. City engineer Lane Thompson said the asphalt on Badger Street, and the water and sewer mains underneath it, are in poor condition and need to be replaced. He estimated the change order would add $400,000 to the reconstruction project, bringing the total to $3,271,025.

• Council approved the third and final reading of a request from EMIT Technologies to rezone the old Kmart property to allow for light manufacturing. No changes were made to the proposal between the second and third readings.