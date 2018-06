SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Research and Extension Center will host a field day June 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The day will include tours of research projects, a poster session, petting zoo and demonstrations along with lunch.

For additional information or to reserve your spot, call (307) 673-2856 or email shrec@uwyo.edu. RSVPs must be submitted by June 20.