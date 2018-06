SHERIDAN — The city began offering expanded downtown parking Thursday on the old C and C Tire property at 103 N. Gould St..

The lot contains 60 regular parking spaces, three handicap spaces and three tour bus spots.

It can be accessed from both East Brundage Street and North Scott Street.

City council recently approved a lease of the property, and the city plans to finalize the purchase of the property in November, pending the renewal of the Optional One Cent Sales Tax.