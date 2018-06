SHERIDAN — A reception for the fourth annual Juried Photography Show will take place June 21 at SAGE Community Arts. The theme of this year’s show is “Spirit of Wyoming.” The reception will take place from 5-7 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend, and refreshments will be served.

For additional information, contact the gallery at (307) 674-1970.

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.