River Ann Tatman

River Ann Tatman was born June 3, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Josh and Adrienne Tatman of Sheridan.

Her sibling is brother Charlie.

Her grandparents are Cindy and Steve Olson of Lodgepole, Nebraska, and Janet and Steve Tatman of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Jaxon Lee Johnson

Jaxon Lee Johnson was born June 6, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Jacob Lee Johnson and Hailey Lynn Silva of Sheridan.

His siblings are brothers Bryson and Mikel.

His grandparents are Joyce and Skip Alley of Sheridan, John and Thea Szymaniak of Sheridan, Jerry Johnson and Shelly Rockstad.

Emilia Grace Bohm

Emilia Grace Bohm was born May 29, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Ashleigh Foreman and Bryan Bohm of Sheridan.

Her siblings are brother Colter and sisters Stella, Priscilla and Jada.

Her grandparents are Aaron Foreman of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Cheryl Fox and Sue and Bill Bohm, all of Sheridan.

Abel Finn Mortensen

Abel Finn Mortensen was born June 10, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Jennifer Lemay and David Mortensen of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Raymond and Suzanne Lemay of Basin, Heather Mortensen of Sheridan and Scott Mortensen of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ella Kastelle Kylloren

Ella Kastelle Kylloren was born June 9, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Jorey and Alena Kylloren of Sheridan.