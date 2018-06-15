Local treatment program offers state task force insight into opioid treatment

SHERIDAN — Next month, the state’s Opioid Addiction Task Force, which was created by legislative action during the 2018 budget session, will hold its first meeting to discuss issues and strategies for managing opioid addiction in Wyoming. A local treatment program may be able to provide the task force with some important insights.

Last year, the Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center and Big Horn Mountain Medicine partnered on an opioid treatment program with funding from a federal Opioid State Targeted Response grant. Through the program, patients are treated by Big Horn Mountain Medicine mostly through the prescription of suboxone — a drug that can ease opioid withdrawal symptoms — and enrolled in an intensive outpatient counseling program at NWMHC.

The grant funding the local program was recently renewed for another year.

There are currently four community mental health centers that provide medication-assisted treatments in the state: Peak Wellness in Cheyenne, the Southwest Counseling Center in Rock Springs, the Central Wyoming Counseling Center in Casper and NWMHC in Sheridan.

Though it is still early, NWMHC director Paul Demple said the program has proven very effective. He said the center has enrolled 37 patients in the medically-assisted treatment program and it has had about an 80 percent retention rate so far. Dr. Jason Ackerman, at Big Horn Mountain Medicine, estimated he has about 50 patients going through medically-assisted opioid treatment — some of them chose to use their own counselors — and the early signs have been positive.

“This is something that is going to take years to show the true benefits,” Ackerman said. “But I’ve noticed it’s helped just in being able to decrease people’s doses a little bit; I think we’re going to have a lot more success transitioning people off of the medication and completing the full addiction therapy.”

As the task force begins to look at ways to combat opioid addiction next month, the local program is likely going to be one of the models it considers. Demple said he has offered to testify about the program in front of the task force. However, though the program is working locally, both Demple and Ackerman said it would take work to implement similar programs in other areas of the state.

Ackerman said suboxone, when used properly, can be an invaluable drug in helping patients get past withdrawal systems, but it needs to be carefully prescribed and closely monitored. Suboxone is a mixture of naloxone, an opioid blocker, and buprenorphine, a mild opioid. Because the treatment involves prescribing a drug containing an opioid to patients battling opioid addiction, the potential for abuse is high, and if doctors do not monitor the patients taking it, or prescribe too much at one time, the patients could end up addicted to suboxone or sell it to other addicts.

Ackerman also noted that suboxone by itself is not an effective long-term treatment. If the treatment does not contain a counseling component to address the mental aspects of addiction, patients are likely to relapse.

Considering this, Ackerman warned against trying to fund ambitious programs in parts of the state that are not prepared to implement them.

“We need more of a true infrastructure in order to deal with this,” Ackerman said. “And I think that’s where, not only [Wyoming], but most of the country is still lacking.”

Demple said collaboration between doctors and mental health and addiction specialists would be crucial to establish effective and complete treatment programs. An effective opioid treatment needs to be interdisciplinary and provide patients with medical assistance and mental health counseling as well as strategies for managing their lives.

The intensive outpatient treatment NWMHC provides consists of 12 modules that are designed to guide patients through recovery and provide them with education and strategies to help them stay clean after they leave the program.

Lasting treatments may also involve offering a broader array of services that go beyond even therapy, such as case management and peer specialist services, to work with patients after they have left the program.

Working with patients after the treatment has been completed, Demple said, would be crucial to preventing relapses. A patient who achieves sobriety leaves a controlled clinical environment and is thrust back into the world, where the stresses and problems that may have pushed them toward addiction in the first place remain.

“The people who are generally struggling with this level of issue have, across the spectrum of their life, have had functional issues — employment, relationships, housing and all of those things,” Demple said. “With substance abuse you can treat it, and do very well, but then [the patient] goes back to the same environment; they go back and they still don’t have housing, they don’t have any support, they don’t have a job.”

The Opioid Addiction Task Force is scheduled to hold its first meetings July 10-11 in Riverton.