New TRHS principal ready for challenge

DAYTON — Colby Lynch nearly moved to Dayton a decade ago. Lynch had received his teaching credentials from Black Hills State University and applied to be an English teacher at Tongue River High School. He didn’t get the job, instead accepting an offer at Rock Springs High School.

About 10 years later, Lynch moved to Dayton in a far different capacity. The Sheridan County School District 1 board of trustees approved Lynch as Tongue River High School principal in March. Lynch will replace Mark Fritz, who resigned due to differences of opinion with the SCSD1 board.

Lynch, who has a reserved yet focused demeanor, officially begins the new position July 30, but he is already preparing for school to come around in August. He and his wife, Shae, who will be a new fourth-grade teacher at Tongue River Elementary School, moved to Dayton last month before he finished his job last week as Rock Springs Junior High School assistant principal and activities director.

“He knew a lot about the instructional initiatives our school district was doing, whether it was professional learning communities or standards-based grading,” SCSD1 board chairman Gary Reynolds said of Lynch in March. “We could tell he was interested and his level of knowledge in instructional and curricular matters was the best of anybody we interviewed.”

New SCSD1 superintendent Pete Kilbride — Tongue River Middle School principal at the time — was part of the interview committee. Kilbride said Lynch had a good grasp of professional learning community concepts and was enthusiastic about the position.

“For me, it was really his passion,” Kilbride said. “He really seemed like a person who was very selective about where he wanted to be. It wasn’t like, ‘I need to get out of [Rock Springs].’ It was, ‘This district is going to be a great fit for me and this is where I want to be.’”

One day after his interview, Lynch went to a teacher fair in Laramie, which Kilbride also attended. Lynch talked with Kilbride and picked his brain over the course of two days.

Lynch has continued to ask questions over the ensuing months.

“He’s not coming in and feeling like, ‘I’m going to do my thing,’” Kilbride said. “He’s like, ‘What do you think about this?’ Or, ‘How do you think I ought to approach this?’”

Lynch looks forward to learning from Kilbride.

“I knew that Pete would be a mentor of mine,” Lynch said. “At the time I thought it would be as a principal, and when he got the superintendent job, I was really happy to hear that.”

Lynch was born in Iowa, but his family moved to Wyoming when he was young. He lived in Buffalo from second grade onward, and his parents still live there. His father worked as a counselor at Buffalo High School and his mother worked at a group home in Buffalo through Volunteers of America, so Lynch had a familiarity with adolescent education.

He was interested in education, but studied communication and marketing at the University of Wyoming. He worked in sales for about two years before receiving the teaching itch and going back to school at Black Hills State.

His wife, sister and brother-in-law are instructors as well.

“I guess it’s in our family DNA,” Lynch said. “It’s what we’re passionate about, what we care about. Seeing kids succeed and accomplish their goals is a pretty cool feeling.”

He taught English at Rock Springs High School for five years, working toward a master’s degree in education leadership through the University of Wyoming the last few years. Lynch was also a football and wrestling coach at the high school before taking over as assistant principal at Rock Springs Junior High for four years, the last two of which he was also activities director.

Lynch wanted to be in administration to make a difference for students and teachers.

“I started to realize that as much as I like having a positive impact on kids, I was hoping that maybe I could have a positive impact on adults and kids,” Lynch said.

Lynch talked with Fritz and met some teachers during spring break. He hopes to spend time with most instructors over the summer and build familiarity with the staff.

“Any time you get a new boss, you worry, ‘What’s he going to be like?’” Lynch said. “I just want to be around my team as much as possible so we can get to know each other and hopefully alleviate some of their stresses.”

Lynch said he won’t change much about the day-to-day operations at TRHS, which already has a solid foundation, but he will bring his personal style in some areas. He plans to regularly stop by classrooms to observe and support teachers. Instead of only observing during teacher evaluations, Lynch believes the more he makes his presence known, the more comfortable teachers will feel.

“I want my team to be really relaxed around me,” Lynch said. “I think that if I’m in their room every single week … They’re going to be used to seeing me, and it’s not going to be high-stress.”

“Teaching is hard, and if you do it in isolation, you don’t always get the opportunity to be exposed to some of the great tricks of the trade,” Lynch continued. “Fortunately for me, at Rock Springs Junior High, I got to watch 66 teachers teach for years, and now I have some of those tools and strategies in memory and in my mind that hopefully I can share with others.”

Lynch is eager to work and live in a smaller community. Instead of overseeing a massive operation like at Rock Springs Junior High, he’ll be responsible for about 100 students and 15 teachers at TRHS.

“Working at a school of 800 (students), sometimes you feel like you’re flying through things so fast,” Lynch said. “My wife and I both started to develop a desire to hopefully make a greater impact on a fewer number of people and really know every single kid.”

He is most nervous about acclimating to a new system and starting over with little background knowledge of the school but looks forward to the challenge.

“What keeps me up at night is just knowing that I have to build my institutional knowledge from the ground up and kind of, to some extent, start all over again,” Lynch said. “But really it’s not starting over, because I’m bringing nine years of experience with me.”

After just missing out on the opportunity to teach at TRHS years ago, Lynch found a spot in Dayton, where he’s ready to make a difference.