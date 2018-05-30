Local business leaders discuss economic development

SHERIDAN — Gubernatorial candidate Sam Galeotos invited three local business leaders to be part of a business roundtable last week, where they said they discussed steps Wyoming, and the state’s next governor, need to encourage economic growth.

Jesus Rios, the chief operating officer of Ptolemy Data Systems, which is based in Sheridan, said he believes the state needs to address its business culture. Rios, who noted he was speaking specifically about companies in the tech sector, said he has done work with business incubators in Sheridan and has heard feedback from tech-sector companies considering moving to the area but are hesitant despite acknowledging Sheridan offers a good quality of life, friendly tax structure and good incentives.

“We’re not perceived as a state that is open to people coming from out of state,” Rios said. “We’re perceived as a state that can’t support technology because we don’t have the established reputation.”

Rios added that those cultural barriers are particularly evident for local tech businesses because the employees they are trying to attract are mostly younger. He said that he has seen several young employees relocate from Sheridan to his company’s Denver office because they are attracted to the lifestyle available in the city.

Ron Kensey, the founder and president of the Sheridan-based manufacturer Kennon Products, Inc. said he has noticed a similar trend and believes the answer is to develop workers in Wyoming that want to stay in Wyoming.

“When we hire, we would like to employ people from our region; preferably if they grew up in Wyoming,” Kensey said. “They want to live here, they like the outdoor recreation and like our amenities the way they are.”

Kensey said placing more emphasis on internships and other education opportunities that expose students to local businesses could contribute to developing a modern workforce in Wyoming. He noted that while that likely was not something the next governor could address through policy, having a governor speak to those issues would be beneficial.

Rios added that education initiatives that create a skilled workforce locally would provide infrastructure for tech companies moving to Wyoming. He said initiatives like the K-12 computer science program were a step in the right direction.

Mike Wandler, who owns and operates L&H Industrial, which has offices in Sheridan and Gillette, said developing the state’s infrastructure would be important going forward.

Wandler believes establishing reliable air service should be the state’s chief priority in terms of business development. Specifically, Wandler said ensuring air service providers in the state can offer code-shared flights, which would allow them to partner on flights with larger carriers to coordinate connecting flights and allow passengers to book flights through major websites, would be crucial to improving Wyoming’s business environment.

When the Wyoming Commercial Air Service Improvement Council, which was established as part of the ENDOW initiative, met earlier this month, it determined that the potential for codesharing agreements would be key to any commercial air service agreement the state considers.

Wandler said the steps ENDOW has taken so far have been positive, but it’s too early to say whether it will be successful.

“I think it’s a good step in the right direction,” Wandler said. “The focus is good, the funding is great, but there is a lot to do; we have to secure it.”

Rios said although he is supporting Galeotos for governor, he has shared his thoughts with several of the other candidates. Kensey and Wandler said they have not been asked to share their perspectives with other candidates, but both said they would welcome the opportunity.

“I’m just here for what’s good for Wyoming,” Wandler said.