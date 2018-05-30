Hininger case bound over to district court

SHERIDAN — Scott Hininger will have two of his three charges bound over to 4th Judicial District Court.

Hininger appeared before Sheridan County Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing to determine a factual basis for the two felony counts against him — larceny by bailee and obtaining property by false pretenses.

Attorneys for the defense and prosecution agreed the charges may have been a result of poor accounting management, as Hininger was the sole manager for the 4-H Mountain Camp for a period of time.

Sheridan County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett questioned Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ryan Kerns on the stand for nearly two hours to prove a factual basis for the two felony charges.

Cundiff said the charges may be based on poor record keeping or management, but that could also result in a felony charge and therefore bound the felony charges over to district court.

Hininger announced a run for Sheridan County treasurer in late March and was arrested on the two felony charges and one misdemeanor count of theft earlier this month. He has not officially filed for the election.

Hininger worked as an employee of the University of Wyoming Extension Service in Sheridan County for 29 years and formerly served as a school board member for SCSD2 for 12 years and Holy Name Catholic School for four years.

Court documents said Hininger reimbursed himself for work as the property manager of the 4-H Mountain Camp through the University of Wyoming Extension Office in Sheridan. Instead of using the camp’s account and documenting reimbursements, Hininger used his own personal credit card to purchase supplies and pay for travel expenses.

Court documents said Hininger, as a salaried employee of the extension office, reimbursed himself for work at the camp. Hininger withdrew a total of $6,700 in cash from the 4-H Mountain Camp savings account from March 31, 2009, to Dec. 31, 2014.

The investigating sheriff’s deputy was not able to learn of any valid reason for these withdrawals nor was he able to determine that Hininger had permission to withdraw cash out of the savings account to keep for himself.

In addition to the cash Hininger allegedly withdrew from the 4-H account, Deputy Ryan Kerns found in his investigation that Hininger had submitted multiple vouchers for travel reimbursements from both the University of Wyoming and Sheridan County for the same claimed expenses, or he charged fuel for a Sheridan County vehicle using a Sheridan County fuel card, then billed that same travel to the University of Wyoming and kept the reimbursement money himself.

These alleged double reimbursements occurred from the summer of 2012 through the winter of 2015. The total money Hininger was paid as a result of the double reimbursements was approximately $1,451.99.

The district court arraignment has not yet been set.