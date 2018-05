SHERIDAN — Members of the Sheridan chapter of Ducks Unlimited have organized a Hunters Party for Saturday from 5-8 p.m. at the Holiday Inn.

The event will include food, drinks, raffles and a small auction. The cost to attend is $25 per person. For tickets or more information, find the group on Facebook.

The cost includes a DU membership and magazine as well as food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.