Local group organizes Bike-A-Thon

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan community has been invited to participate in the Make Room Bike-A-Thon Saturday.

Each child planning to participate is encouraged to raise a minimum sponsorship of $25. All proceeds will support the Summer of Hope for Orphans program.

Prizes will be awarded for the most laps completed in each age group. A grand prize will be awarded to the individual child that raises the highest sponsorship amount.

Races for children ages 5-7 and 8-10 will begin at 9:15 a.m. Races for children ages 11-13 and 14-17 will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The event will take place at First Baptist Church, located at 3179 Big Horn Ave.