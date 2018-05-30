FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Local group organizes Bike-A-Thon

Home|News|Local News|Local group organizes Bike-A-Thon

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan community has been invited to participate in the Make Room Bike-A-Thon Saturday.

Each child planning to participate is encouraged to raise a minimum sponsorship of $25. All proceeds will support the Summer of Hope for Orphans program.

Prizes will be awarded for the most laps completed in each age group. A grand prize will be awarded to the individual child that raises the highest sponsorship amount.

Races for children ages 5-7 and 8-10 will begin at 9:15 a.m. Races for children ages 11-13 and 14-17 will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The event will take place at First Baptist Church, located at 3179 Big Horn Ave.

 

By |May 30th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS