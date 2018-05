SHERIDAN — The annual Dead Swede Hundo will challenge cyclists June 2 in Sheridan. The bike race includes three course options — 100 miles, 40 miles or 18 miles.

Registrations are still available through May 30 for prices ranging from $65 to $110. Following the races, a street dance will take place in front of the Black Tooth Brewing Company.

For more information on the races and street dance, see thedeadswede.com.