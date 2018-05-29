Troopers struggle over holiday weekend

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers traveled to Gillette for the Memorial Day Tournament and returned home with only one victory. Sheridan ended the tournament with a 7-3 win over Laurel, Montana, Monday but lost its other four games.

The Troopers jumped on Laurel early, scoring three runs in the first two innings, and added to their advantage with a pair of runs in the fourth and sixth innings, respectively.

Ayden Roush led the offensive charge with a three-RBI game. Eric Taylor added a couple hits and an RBI, while Race Johnston had a three-hit day.

Pitcher Jacob Boint got the start and went five innings, allowing just one earned run with five strikeouts.

Sheridan’s offensive woes reared their heads in a few of the other contests over the long weekend. The Troopers only eclipsed the five-hit mark in one of the four remaining games.

Sheridan couldn’t hold a two-run lead in a 3-2 loss to Jackson Sunday. Cody Kilpatrick knocked home an RBI, and Quinn McCafferty went the distance, striking out nine, but received the tough-luck loss.

The Troopers put up a three-spot in the top of the first inning against Rapid City Sunday, but that accounted for Sheridan’s entire output at the dish as it fell 5-3. Boint recorded a couple RBIs, while starter Caeden Sargent struggled, yielding four runs in four innings pitched.

Sheridan failed to take advantage of its eight-hit game in a 5-3 loss against Casper Saturday. Johnston had a big game with three hits and two RBIs. McCafferty also collected a couple hits and knocked home a run. Roush took the mound to start and surrendered zero earned runs over six innings with seven strikeouts. Taylor took the loss in relief, giving up two earned runs in his two innings pitched.

The Troopers didn’t plate a run in the opening game of the tournament, an 8-0 loss to Gillette Friday.

Sheridan returns to the diamond Sunday as it hosts a tripleheader against the Billings Halos.