Vicarious trauma affects many

SHERIDAN — Vicarious trauma often affects first responders, advocates and attorneys and might result in irreversible repercussions. The specific type of trauma, though, goes beyond the obvious recipients to affect anyone listening or learning about trauma from another person.

Justice 3D presenter and former law enforcement officer Mike Milnor said as a chief he went through counseling but kept it from his subordinates. He later realized his mistake of not being transparent with his team and apologized and shared his experience with them.

Vicarious trauma, also known as compassion fatigue, describes the phenomenon generally associated with the “cost of caring” for others. Other terms include secondary traumatic stress and secondary victimization, according to the American Counseling Association.

“Vicarious trauma is the emotional residue of exposure that counselors have from working with other people as they are hearing their trauma stories and become witnesses to the pain, fear and terror that trauma survivors have endured,” an ACA fact sheet about vicarious trauma said.

Milnor described an experience he had involving three children. One child shot another by accident while out hunting. While Milnor wiped gunpowder residue off the child’s hand as part of the evidence, tears streamed down Milnor’s face. He did not realize he was crying.

“That was the crime scene that put the drop in my cup that made it run over,” Milnor said. “I still didn’t realize it was a symptom of something more that we worked 100 or 200 of those scenes and never talked about.”

Different elements of traumatic events might cause a person to endure vicarious trauma. For law enforcement, responding to repeated traumatic scenes and not talking about it or decompressing afterward causes build up and eventual negative results.

Others, though, can experience that type of trauma by simply sitting on a jury, attending a court hearing or listening to a loved one’s story of trauma or abuse.

“Across the board, 40 to 80 percent of the helping professions — whether that’s fire, law enforcement, EMS, medical professionals in the ER — they experience high rates of secondary trauma,” Milnor said.

The Joyful Heart Foundation documented several signs of vicarious trauma, including exhaustion and physical ailments, emotional shifts, abnormal thought patterns, behavioral shifts and relationship changes. Milnor also cited risk factors in prolonging or intensifying vicarious trauma through a lack of quality supervision and withdrawing from coworkers.

Because of his experience and change of heart on the subject, Milnor is working to change the culture of how traumatic events are handled by sharing his story with others.

“I want to change this culture of where it’s not safe to say, ‘This scene bothered me,’” Milnor said to a room of first responders, advocates and prosecutors Thursday afternoon.

Milnor said the culture shift includes setting up policy that incorporates cumulative post-trauma recovery in addition to the already-established critical post-trauma recovery. Currently, first responders in Sheridan County will conduct a critical incident stress debriefing when involved in a difficult call. Milnor wants law enforcement and other entities to establish protocols for the cumulative PTSD, when traumatic events or vicarious trauma add up and eventually create a compounded issue.

Ways to prevent vicarious trauma repercussions differ for each person, but Milnor suggested focusing on self-care methods. Creating rituals like planned vacation and personal downtime, staying up-to-date with doctor visits, reducing overtime, exercise and annual body and mind physicals will help reduce potential for cumulative PTSD.

Those helping others with traumatic events must remember to also care for themselves and stay ahead of potential breakdowns, especially those in the helping professions.