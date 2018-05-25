Big Horn Forest Service announces it will fill vacant district ranger role

SHERIDAN — The U.S. Forest Service decided Friday that it would fill a vacant district ranger position based in Buffalo after previously proposing to leave the position open as a cost-saving measure, according to Bighorn National Forest supervisor Andrew Johnson.

The plan to leave the Powder River District ranger position vacant and assign the responsibilities of the role to Tongue Ranger District ranger Amy Ormseth, which would have required her to split time between Sheridan and Buffalo, drew criticism from conservation groups, local government officials and Wyoming’s congressional delegation.

Johnson said the community response to the plan convinced him to change course.

He said he recommended the Forest Service fill the Powder River District ranger position during a conversation with Rocky Mountain regional forester Brian Ferebee Friday morning, and Ferebee authorized the funds to hire a new district ranger.

“We heard loud and clear the desire to have that position in Buffalo full-time,” Johnson said. “We respected what we heard and valued what we heard and made an adjustment to our plans accordingly.”

Reduced budget

The proposal to leave the Powder River District ranger’s role open after the former district ranger, Mark Booth, retired in December was part of a broader workforce reorganization plan titled Vision 2022 the Bighorn Forest Service drafted to cope with a reduced budget.

Johnson said the budget for the local Forest Service has taken a hit in recent years due to the increased frequency of wildfires nationwide. The Forest Service is a national agency, so while local branches have not battled major fires, the costs the service has incurred battling wildfires in states like Montana and California affect every district; Johnson said roughly 50 percent of the Forest Service’s budget goes toward fighting wildfires.

With fewer resources, Johnson said cuts to the local service are inevitable.

He said the Bighorn National Forest has traditionally employed about 100 staff members; but due to its reduced budget, the forest will only be able to afford a staff of 80 to 85 employees going forward.

The draft of the Vision 2022 plan proposed eliminating several full-time positions and relying on more seasonal workers to fulfill the Forest Service’s responsibilities in the Bighorns.

“Our general philosophy behind the Vision 2022 plan was to really try to streamline our leadership level and reduce the number of those more expensive leadership positions to maximize our field presence,” Johnson said.

After Friday’s decision, Johnson said the plan has not substantively changed.

“The budget situation doesn’t hinge on any one individual position,” Johnson said. “It’s really the full package of that long-term transition to a smaller workforce. And one position here or there isn’t going to tip the balance.”

He explained that the federal funding the Forest Service receives is segmented and each segment is earmarked for a specific use. Salaries of line officers, like Johnson or district rangers, come out of a regional pool, not the forest budget.

“The money [for the district ranger salary] is not money I would be able to directly apply to other uses,” Johnson said.

Allocating those funds did require authorization from the regional forester, however.

Still, the decision to fill the Powder River District ranger position does not change the forest’s financial situation, and Johnson said there would still likely be changes, though he did not specify any specific cuts.

“I think we’ll still make some other adjustments to our future workforce plan as a result to ensure we’re providing adequate field staff in both the Powder River and Tongue districts,” Johnson said.

Community backlash

Rob Davidson, the director of the Council for the Big Horn Range, a forest conservation group based in Buffalo, said his group learned about the plan to leave the Powder River District ranger position vacant while trying to figure out who was being considered to fill the role. The CBHR was concerned that the loss of the position would cost the communities in the region a partner and an advocate in the management of the forest. Specifically, Davidson said his group considers unmanaged recreation one of the biggest threats to the forest, and the loss of the district ranger position would limit the service’s ability to enforce forest regulations.

Davidson also said his group was troubled that the Forest Service did not reach out to the local communities about the proposed change.

After learning about the plan to consolidate the forest districts, Davidson said the CBHR alerted community stakeholders, including several local government officials, and rallied them to oppose the proposal. In the midst of the group’s outreach efforts, Davidson said members of Wyoming’s congressional delegation contacted him with their own concerns.

Last week, U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, sent a joint letter to Johnson urging him not to proceed with the plan to eliminate the Powder River District ranger position.

“The Buffalo office plays an important role in providing the necessary services for the community and the Bighorn National Forest at large,” the letter read. “Wyoming residents that utilize this land and enjoy the forest depend on consistent service from the Forest Service. Any loss in the level of the service would be a detriment to all that enjoy this area…While we can all appreciate the budgetary concerns of the Forest Service, cutting critical positions in rural areas is not the answer.”

Going forward, Davidson said he hopes his group can work with the local governments, the Forest Service and the congressional delegation to address the budget shortages in Bighorns. He said he believes the forest should be allowed to keep more of the revenue it generates, rather than giving it to the federal government, and would continue exploring ways to facilitate that.

For the time being, however, Davidson said he was happy with the service’s decision.

Next steps

Johnson said the Forest Service will advertise the opening for the Powder River District Ranger on USAJobs.gov, which is where all federal employment opportunities are posted. He added that while it is too early to know when exactly the position will be posted, he is optimistic the role will be filled by late summer or early fall.