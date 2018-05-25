SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2300 block North Main Street, 2:02 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1700 block Sugarland Drive, 5:45 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, Highway 345, 5:06 a.m.

• Medical, North Amin Street, 2 p.m.

• Medical, Black Mountain Road and Highway 14 West, 2:15 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:13 p.m.

• Medical, Wagon Box Road, 5:08 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:09 p.m.

• Medical, West 12th Street, 8:40 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Abandoned vehicle, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 7:17 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Eagle Rock Drive, Dayton, 9:26 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14 East, Banner, 3:11 p.m.

• Mental subject, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 3:26 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 4:36 p.m.

• Domestic, River Street, Big Horn, 7:36 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Jackie C. Sheckla, 24, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Christian D. Suiffet, 47, Sheridan, public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Jordan K. Kamensky, 22, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 71

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 7