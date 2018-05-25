FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2300 block North Main Street, 2:02 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1700 block Sugarland Drive, 5:45 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, Highway 345, 5:06 a.m.

• Medical, North Amin Street, 2 p.m.

• Medical, Black Mountain Road and Highway 14 West, 2:15 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:13 p.m.

• Medical, Wagon Box Road, 5:08 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:09 p.m.

• Medical, West 12th Street, 8:40 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Abandoned vehicle, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 7:17 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Eagle Rock Drive, Dayton, 9:26 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14 East, Banner, 3:11 p.m.

• Mental subject, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 3:26 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 4:36 p.m.

• Domestic, River Street, Big Horn, 7:36 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Jackie C. Sheckla, 24, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Christian D. Suiffet, 47, Sheridan, public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Jordan K. Kamensky, 22, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 71

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 7

By |May 25th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS