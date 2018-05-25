SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2300 block North Main Street, 2:02 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1700 block Sugarland Drive, 5:45 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Medical, Highway 345, 5:06 a.m.
• Medical, North Amin Street, 2 p.m.
• Medical, Black Mountain Road and Highway 14 West, 2:15 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:13 p.m.
• Medical, Wagon Box Road, 5:08 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:09 p.m.
• Medical, West 12th Street, 8:40 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Abandoned vehicle, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 7:17 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Eagle Rock Drive, Dayton, 9:26 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14 East, Banner, 3:11 p.m.
• Mental subject, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 3:26 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 4:36 p.m.
• Domestic, River Street, Big Horn, 7:36 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Jackie C. Sheckla, 24, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Christian D. Suiffet, 47, Sheridan, public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Jordan K. Kamensky, 22, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 71
Female inmate count: 18
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 7