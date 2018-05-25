Fresh Fest planned for June 1

SHERIDAN — Local businesses have organized the first Fresh Fest for June 1 from 4-8 p.m.

Hosted by Red Bison Studio, the organizers invite people to see what’s fresh and new in downtown Sheridan and kick off summer. Several local businesses will participate in a business crawl that starts at Red Bison Studio on East Grinnell Plaza. From there, attendees will get tickets and visit each business for a chance to win prizes.

Participating businesses include The Union at the Montgomery, Flyshop of the Bighorns, Cottonwood Shop, Twisted Hearts, Verdello, Black Tooth Brewing Company, SAGE Community Arts, Big Horn Design and Bonafide.