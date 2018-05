SHERIDAN — The Monarch/Underground Miner’s Picnic planning committee will conduct a meeting May 30 at 5:30 p.m. upstairs at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.

All are invited to attend. The picnic will be held Sunday, July 29 at 11 a.m. at Pine Island Campground in the Bighorn National Forest. The library is located at 335 W. Alger St.