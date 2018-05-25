Kelting takes Broncs from bottom dwellers to title contenders

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School’s boys 1,600-meter relay team closed the state track and field meet Saturday in rousing fashion. The Broncs claimed first place in the race, set another school record and clinched second place in the final team standings — their best finish ever. The relay victory itself accumulated 10 team points, just a fraction of the Broncs’ 97.5 points earned over the three-day meet.

Those 10 points, however, nearly matched Sheridan’s 10.2 total points scored three years ago. That was something that didn’t sit well with then-freshman Tymer Goss, who ran the third leg of the meet’s final relay race Saturday.

“My freshman year, we scored about 10.2 points, and that was really unsettling for me,” Goss said. “I didn’t like that. … We were one of the worst teams in the state, and that’s not the kind of track team that I wanted to be part of.”

Along came Taylor Kelting, who took over the program after a stint at Rock Springs following a collegiate track career with the University of Wyoming.

Kelting brought with him experience, passion and relatability that the student-athletes swiftly embraced.

But that didn’t equate to immediate tangible results. The Broncs still resided near the bottom of the team standings, 10th out of 12, at the end of Kelting’s inaugural year in 2016.

However, the culture had begun to shift.

Sheridan no longer felt like the state’s doormat. The Broncs took sixth as a team at last year’s state meet with 64 points and knew even greener pastures were in front of them upon entering the 2018 season.

This season saw Sheridan win multiple meets, including the 4A East regional. The Broncs bested numerous school records both on the track and in the field. From Max Myers’ throwing prowess to Alec Riegert’s hurdling greatness, the Broncs had an applaud-worthy regular season and a realistic shot at the state title.

Sheridan coaches — who just a couple seasons ago could nearly count their team points on two hands — logged a few extra hours drawing up a state meet game plan on how to strategically score as many points as possible.

Casual track fans couldn’t help but notice the blue and gold uniforms as they littered the front of packs and crowded the awards stand. The Broncs claimed a podium spot in all but two events and boasted a top-three finisher in 11 events.

“From top to bottom they competed as hard as they could, and we got second place, which is a huge accomplishment,” Kelting said. “Last year we were sixth. Two years ago we were 10th. We just keep on moving up. … I’m just so proud of the seniors and what they accomplished with this staff. Three years ago we weren’t very good.”

Goss, who stood as the lone senior on the 1,600-meter relay team, will move on with a couple other standouts, but he firmly believes the Broncs will contend at the state meet for years to come.

“I really feel like I’m leaving this team better than I found it,” Goss said. “These three kids (relay teammates Riegert, Matt Roma and Cody Stults) are going to be leaders of the team next year. There are also a lot of freshmen boys and girls that are coming into the program. I think with the coaching staff right now, Sheridan track is going to be good in the next four years.”

Kelting won’t replace all that much, but to help fill a few of the holes he’ll take to the high school hallways and recruit kids that want a slice of athletic success. Kelting has encouraged high schoolers to give track and field a try ever since he started at Sheridan, and it has gotten easier each and every year.

Kelting found near immediate success recruiting girls to a Lady Broncs team that has contended for years, and the boys recent run of success will help his words resonate with prospective student-athletes.

“We’ve been consistent now with our girls; we are second or third every year, and kids are like, ‘Holy cow, I want to be a part of some cool program and a program that’s successful,’” Kelting said. “That’s getting more and more kids out for us, and that’s getting some of those kids in other sports to come out and try it if they aren’t involved in another spring sport already. If we could get all those types of good athletes, we are always going to have a shot to be a trophy team.”

Just a few years ago a trophy stood as a pipe dream for a boys team buried near the bottom of the state.

Now, it’s the expectation.