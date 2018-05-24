Goose Creek Transit awarded grant to explore expanding service

SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith will use a grant awarded by the Federal Transit Authority to explore the possibility of converting Goose Creek Transit into an independent regional transit authority to increase its funding and expand service.

The Hub’s transportation director, Steve Ainslie, said Goose Creek applied for a planning grant with the FTA last year and was awarded $50,000 to conduct the study. It has not selected a consultant for the study yet.

A Wyoming statute allows county commissioners to adopt a resolution to create a regional transit authority. If Goose Creek went that route, it would become independent of The Hub, which Ainslie said could open up more funding opportunities for the service.

In 2013, LSC Transportation Consultants conducted a transit needs assessment in Sheridan County and made several recommendations. Among those was that the community consider creating a regional transit authority.

Wyoming Department of Transportation transit coordinator Talbot Hauffe said he expects Goose Creek will need to find new revenue options in coming years.

“As Sheridan gets larger, which we fully expect it to, [Goose Creek] is going to need more money to operate,” Hauffe said.

The Hub’s executive director, Carmen Rideout, said the study concluded the regional transit authority would better meet the community’s current needs and facilitate future growth.

“Some of the things that led to that recommendation were the size of our community as well as a senior center just isn’t a usual public transportation organization,” Rideout said.

Currently, the Goose Creek service is a department of The Hub. Goose Creek gets most of its money from the Federal Transit Authority, but a condition of FTA funding requires Goose Creek also receive local match contributions, which The Hub raises through donations and fundraising.

Rideout said the 2013 study also suggested Sheridan rebrand its bus service because, though it operates out of The Hub, it is available to the whole community. Before 2013, it operated under the name Sheridan Mini-bus and had the same logo as the senior center. Rideout said the rebrand successfully increased ridership, but that increase has not generated enough revenue to significantly expand service.

“With the transit authority, we could leverage more dollars for public transportation,” Rideout said. “By doing this, what we’re thinking is public transportation in Sheridan could grow. But we’re not sure if there is support in the community for it.”

The 2013 transportation study suggested the county fund a regional transit authority by placing a half-mill levy on property taxes, which would mean a slight increase in property taxes in the county.

The report estimated the half-mill levy could raise about $248,000 a year in Sheridan County, but because it would increase taxes, it would have to be put on a ballot and approved by voters.

Hauffe said the mill levy would not only have to be established by voters, it would also have to be renewed by voters every four years.

Ainslie said, however, the half-mill levy is not the only option for funding a regional transit authority. The report also suggested the regional transit authority could become a department of county government or be established as a non-profit private entity.

“One of the reasons we’re hiring this consultant…is to have a more current look at different funding opportunities to see how we can reach that [local match],” Ainslie said.

Hauffe said the consultant could also explore the possibility of increasing Goose Creek’s revenue through increased advertising or corporate sponsorships.

Ainslie said Goose Creek’s local match is currently about $170,000 for an operating budget of about $477,000. The mill-levy, then, would generate more money than Goose Creek’s local match, which would allow it to expand service.

“There could be more money coming by virtue of having a little bit more local match and we could expand our hours of operation — that’s probably the first thing we would do — and maybe add another bus or two out on the road during the day,” Ainslie said.

He added that while Goose Creek’s service is available to anyone, most of its ridership is made up of seniors because Goose Creek buses operate on a short daily schedule during the week — 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“If you’re working an eight-to-five job, we might not be able to accommodate you,” Ainslie said.

In the long run, Ainslie said Goose Creek would also look into establishing fixed bus routes through the city. He noted that the 2013 study suggested a fixed route that started at the Sheridan Veteran Affairs Health Care System and ended at the college, though with the recent growth along North Main Street, Ainslie said he would like to see the route extend to there as well. A fixed route, Ainslie said, would likely be more efficient and increase ridership because it would not require residents to schedule their trips a day in advance.

Ainslie and Rideout said they spoke with Sheridan County commissioners and Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller and while they wouldn’t commit to any course of action, they supported Goose Creek hiring a consultant with the planning grant money to explore available options.