Schulthess earns associate degree before BHHS graduation

BIG HORN — Dehlaney Schulthess wanted to be an astronaut in her younger years. That changed when she worked on a middle school science project and used microscopes in the lab at Sheridan College, which piqued her interest. She loved using the microscope to look at hidden organisms.

From that point forward, she no longer wanted to explore the vastness of space, but instead wanted to deal with the miniscule aspects of life.

“I’ve always really liked looking at stuff under the microscope and — if it’s a living thing — seeing things move or seeing how different cells work,” Schulthess said.

Schulthess, a senior at Big Horn High School, used that interest as fuel toward graduating from Sheridan College earlier this month with an Associate of Science degree. The introverted Schulthess hopes to eventually become a pathologist and analyze tissue samples in relative solitude and treat patients indirectly.

Schulthess is the third Sheridan County student ever to receive a college associate degree the same time as a high school degree. The first two students to do so — Bryce Michaud and Lydia Mayer — graduated from BHHS last year.

BHHS principal Ben Smith said the school had 56 students taking 256 total dual and concurrent enrollment classes this year.

Schulthess was the only one to take enough classes to graduate from college at the same time as high school. To do so, she took nearly all dual and concurrent classes as a junior and senior, first at Tongue River High School and then at BHHS for the final three semesters.

“Some people didn’t believe me,” Schulthess said of receiving dual degrees. “When I first told my parents, they were like, ‘That’s not even possible.’”

It was doable but entailed rigid time management and little free time. Most days during her junior year, Schulthess would attend school from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., work at Starbucks from 4:30-9:30 p.m. and finish any homework later that night. Every day.

“A constant go,” she said.

However, the tougher the job, the more she is engaged.

“I get bored really easily,” Schulthess said. “I work better when I’m challenged. If I have an easy workload then I won’t do the work, so I have to have a hard workload and that helps me.”

Schulthess was born in Waterloo, Iowa, then lived in Billings for several years before moving to Ranchester in third grade. Schulthess attended Tongue River High School for two and a half years then transferred to BHHS when her family moved across the district.

Moving to a rival high school midway through the year was tough. Schulthess wasn’t sure if she could handle all of the coursework and job hours, but she kept moving forward and pushed through the obstacles.

One of her favorite classes was medical terminology, which Schulthess enjoyed because it helped her understand the medical field better. Learning prefixes and suffixes allows Schulthess to make educated guesses about any word she comes across in a medical textbook, even if she hasn’t encountered the world before.

Outside of high school classes, Schulthess participated in choir and volleyball for two years, served as a basketball manager as a sophomore and is active in a community service organization.

Schulthess also shadowed Dr. Bill Doughty, a pathologist at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, over the course of several weeks. Doughty said she was an excellent absorber of information and called her graduation from college an amazing achievement.

Schulthess works 25 to 30 hours per week at Starbucks, usually two weeknights and both Saturday and Sunday.

Her college graduation earlier this month took on a surreal quality, which included strangers hugging and congratulating her after the ceremony. Schulthess received a college diploma, then returned to high school two days later.

“It didn’t really feel like it was real,” Schulthess said. “I think it’ll hit more when I’m actually graduating high school, because I still have to come to school so it doesn’t feel real (yet).”

Going forward, Schulthess will attend Rocky Mountain College in Billings for two or three years before going on to medical school, hopefully at Washington State to broaden her horizons.

“Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve felt like I’ve been in a little town and I kind of just want to get out there,” Schulthess said. “It’s just always been my dream to go to Washington (State) … I feel like it’d help me, just because it’s a big change.”

After initially being interested in space, Schulthess thought smaller — literally — and in turn reached bigger goals of graduating college before graduating high school, a rare feat.