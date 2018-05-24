Library offering ‘Travel 101’ program

SHERIDAN — Travel agent Judy Fuller will offer a program at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library May 30 at 6 p.m. on how to make international travel easier.

The program will include information on obtaining passports and visas, how to navigate public transportation options, how to pack lightly and efficiently, where to change money for the best exchange rates, where to seek current travel advice for the country you plan to visit, how to keep costs to a minimum, where to find emergency assistance while overseas and much more.

She will focus on sharing lots of tips and advice to make ‘the travel’ part of travel easier and will visit with attendees who have upcoming travel plans and specific questions.

Fuller, a native of New Zealand, moved to Wyoming in 1976 and has returned home more than 40 times. Her travel bug started when an uncle brought her back some beautiful fabric, a tiny watch and postcards of Hong Kong. The urge to travel has never been quelled and she has now visited more than 50 countries.

She recently returned from a Viking Cruise on the Danube starting in Bucharest, Romania, passing through Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia and ending in Budapest, Hungary.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.