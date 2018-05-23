Sheridan Brew Co. and Public House slated for October opening

SHERIDAN — The building at 150 N. Main St., formerly home to a Boot Barn, is transforming into Sheridan’s first restaurant and brewery combination and will bring a historic name back to the community.

Formerly known as the Sheridan Brewing Company, owners Eric and Tiffany McCormick will pair old flavors and infrastructure with new features downtown at the Sheridan Brew Co. and Public House.

George Paul, Peter Demple and Arnold Tschirgi established the Sheridan Brewing Company in 1887 in what is known now as Whitney Commons in Sheridan.

The two-story brick building was completed in 1888 for $24,000.

The company sold its first beverage, the company’s Pilsner Lager Beer, Sept. 16, 1888. In 1920, Prohibition forced the Sheridan Brewing Company to shut down normal brewing operations, so it began producing sparkling water, lime rickey, lemon soda and ginger ale.

The McCormicks, found still-full bottles of Sheridan Brewing Company beers and sent them to a chemistry lab to extract ingredients.

The McCormicks plan on resurrecting not only the original beer flavors enjoyed by Sheridanites in the 1800s and early 1900s, but also recreating and serving the sodas created under the “Can-a-Pop” name before the franchise was sold to the Walter Brewing Company in Pueblo, Colorado.

“We’ll just create another community legacy,” Eric McCormick said. “Sheridan Brewing Company was part of the development of the city and at its time was one of the biggest employers.”

Building owners Chris and Maddy Pope see the benefit in restoring the building to its original nature. Chris Pope anticipated a smaller store to inhabit the space before McCormick came along.

The McCormicks hired Megan Koltiska to serve as the general manager of the establishment once it’s up and running in October. Koltiska, a Sheridan local with family ties to ranching and the Koltiska Distillery, understands the careful marriage between moving Sheridan forward and preserving its rich history and western charm.

“We just have so many plans to support everyone and I think that’s cool,” Koltiska said. “I like that synergistic relationship that we’ll be creating.”

The McCormicks also brought home a Ranchester native from the depths of the City of Angels to ensure every flavor holds to the standard of the company. Michelle Jackson grew up in Ranchester, moved to Los Angeles for 10 years and worked as a taproom specialist and sensory specialist and has been seeking ways to make it back to Sheridan.

Through a line of friends, Jackson connected with the McCormicks to land this job.

The Sheridan Brew Co. and Public House will bring new elements to the brewery scene in Sheridan, including an indoor/outdoor bar, where patrons can order and retrieve their beverages while seated outside in the Smith Street Alley, which the company will lease from the city of Sheridan.

The McCormicks also wanted an immersive brewing experience, so grain used for brewing will fly past patrons overhead in clear tubing to the exposed, two-story tanks sticking out from the basement. The street level will partition the serving portion of the facility to comply with new liquor ordinance regulations, leaving outdoor seating and a large indoor space for families. The McCormicks, with two young boys and a girl on the way, emphasized their desire to keep the brewery hyper-local while also allowing places for young families to gather.

Eric McCormick remembered a local pub in Palo Alto, California, that perfectly exemplified the community aspect of traditional pubs of the past.

“You can have everyone there from freshly 21 and they’d be sitting next to a district court judge,” McCormick said. “Everybody was there, because they know that when they go there it’s a blast.”

“We want to make it so all walks of life can come here,” McCormick continued.

Construction plans include outdoor movie capabilities in the alley, allowing for an alternative activity for families in the community.

A text-to-table service will be installed to allow patrons to walk downtown and patronize shops downtown while they wait.

The owners anticipate opening in October and emphasized the multiphase outlook on the project, starting with the resurrection of history and restoration of infrastructure in Sheridan.