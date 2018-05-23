Margos Pottery in Buffalo to open new show

SHERIDAN — Margo’s Pottery and Fine Crafts will present the show “Four Years of Flowers,” paintings and jewelry by Buffalo artist Kelsey McDonnell.

A reception for the artist will take place Friday from 5-7 p.m. at 1 N. Main St. in Buffalo.

McDonnell’s current paintings are from a four-year series that documents the mundane and current events using flowers as her means of expression. McDonnell studied art in college, with an emphasis on photography and sculptures, and only after graduating in 2005 did she turn to painting. Her work has been shown across the country.

Margo’s Pottery and Fine Crafts will be open seven days a week starting Memorial Day weekend.