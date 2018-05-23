FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Looper to run for state senate

Home|News|Local News|Looper to run for state senate

 SHERIDAN — Dustin Looper filed to run for the State Senate District 21 seat as a Republican Tuesday. The seat is currently held by Sen. Bruce Burns, R-Sheridan.

Looper said he has a background in business administration and, if elected, he would focus on legislation pertaining to energy, mining, the Second Amendment, education, diversity, technology and jobs.

Burns has announced he will retire at the end of his term. Rep. Bo Biteman, R-Sheridan, announced he would run for the District 21 Senate seat in March but had not officially filed as of Tuesday.

By |May 23rd, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS