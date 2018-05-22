SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block Kooi Street, 8:20 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN

MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Mental subject, Maple Avenue, 12:13 a.m.

• Assist agency, North Piney Road, Banner, 10:10 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Carrington Way, 10:22 a.m.

• Fight, West 13th Street, 12:35 p.m.

• Records only, Red Fox Drive, 2:43 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 3:45 p.m.

• Theft cold, Fort Road, 5:22 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, Spur Lane, Parkman, 6:44 p.m.

• Shots, Cottage Grove, Banner, 7:02 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Georgene Ann Martines, 49, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Ernest Ryan Newth, 44, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 73

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 4