SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block Kooi Street, 8:20 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE
DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN
AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN
MEMORIAL
HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Mental subject, Maple Avenue, 12:13 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Piney Road, Banner, 10:10 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Carrington Way, 10:22 a.m.
• Fight, West 13th Street, 12:35 p.m.
• Records only, Red Fox Drive, 2:43 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 3:45 p.m.
• Theft cold, Fort Road, 5:22 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, Spur Lane, Parkman, 6:44 p.m.
• Shots, Cottage Grove, Banner, 7:02 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Georgene Ann Martines, 49, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ernest Ryan Newth, 44, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 73
Female inmate count: 18
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 4