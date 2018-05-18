Acme site receives funding, publishes website

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District received a grant for $2,500 that will go toward the Acme Power Plant Reclamation Project. Specifically, funds will be used to assist with coordination and fees associated with removal of drums, asbestos in storage areas and other contamination and debris at the site.

The Sheridan-Johnson Community Foundation Endowment Fund through the Wyoming Community Foundation awarded the grant funds to SCCD this week. As part of the reclamation project effort, SCCD assumed ownership of the more than five-acre site for participation in federal and state remediation programs. Initial environmental assessments have been completed through the Environmental Protection Agency Targeted Brownfields Assessment program, and SCCD is currently working with the Department of Environmental Quality to stabilize the site and remove obvious contamination through the Voluntary Remediation program.

In addition, the project website is complete and available for citizens to learn about the history and updates on the project.

The website, acmeprojectwyoming.org, includes information on the site’s history, environmental assessments, timelines, funding, photos and other updates. There are also avenues for people to share their stories about the site’s past and their ideas on potential future uses.

The Acme Power Plant Reclamation Project is a community effort to address environmental and safety concerns at the former Acme Power Plant located along the Tongue River. The purpose is to make the site suitable for public use in the future. While specific future uses have not been determined, expectations for future use include protecting water and land quality, ensuring public access and capturing the historical importance of the site. Input from earlier discussions has heavily favored some form of outdoor recreation.

The Acme Working Group was formed in December 2017 to provide guidance and assistance on the logistical and technical aspects of remediation activities. The group consists of representatives from the Sheridan County Conservation District, the Sheridan Community Land Trust, The Nature Conservancy, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Sheridan County, Sheridan Travel and Tourism, Montana-Dakota Utilities, Sheridan County Museum and Historical Society and the adjacent landowner.

As the process transitions from addressing contamination into redevelopment planning, the group will reach out to the community again for input.