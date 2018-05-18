Hininger arrested on felony larceny charges

SHERIDAN — Scott Morris Hininger, who announced his run for Sheridan County treasurer March 23, faces charges of felony larceny, misdemeanor theft and a felony charge of obtaining property by false pretenses in circuit court after receiving double reimbursements for work with the University of Wyoming and Sheridan County.

Hininger worked as an employee of the University of Wyoming Extension Service in Sheridan County for 29 years and formerly served as a school board member for SCSD2 for 12 years and Holy Name Catholic School for four years.

Court documents said Hininger reimbursed himself for work as the property manager of the 4-H Mountain Camp through the University of Wyoming Extension Office in Sheridan.

Instead of using the camp’s account and documenting reimbursements, Hininger used his own personal credit card to purchase supplies and pay for travel expenses.

Court documents said Hininger, as a salaried employee of the extension office, reimbursed himself for work at the camp. Hininger withdrew a total of $6,700 in cash from the 4-H Mountain Camp savings account from March 31, 2009, to Dec. 31, 2014.

The investigating sheriff’s deputy was not able to learn of any valid reason for these withdrawals nor was he able to determine that Hininger had permission to withdraw cash out of the savings account to keep for himself.

In addition to the cash Hininger withdrew from the 4-H account, Deputy Ryan Kerns found in his investigation that Hininger had submitted multiple vouchers for travel reimbursements from both the University of Wyoming and Sheridan County for the same claimed expenses, or he charged fuel for a Sheridan County vehicle using a Sheridan County fuel card, then billed that same travel to the University of Wyoming and kept the reimbursement money himself.

These double reimbursements occurred from the summer of 2012 through the winter of 2015. The total money Hininger was paid as a result of the double reimbursements was approximately $1,451.99.

Hininger was held on a $10,000 unsecured bond and attended an initial appearance in Sheridan County Circuit Court May 15 at 2 p.m. The three counts against him include one count of larceny by bailee for taking $6,100 cash out of a savings account to which he was entrusted (University of Wyoming 4-H Mountain Camp); misdemeanor theft for withdrawing $600 cash from the University of Wyoming 4-H Mountain Camp; and obtaining property by false pretenses for submitting travel expense vouchers to both the University of Wyoming and Sheridan County.

Hininger’s preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled, as the circuit court clerk could not get a hold of Hininger’s lawyer Wednesday.

While Hininger had announced in March his plans to run for Sheridan County treasurer, he had not yet officially filed for that election as of Thursday.