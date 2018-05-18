Jones returns to school administration as TRMS principal

SHERIDAN — Jeff Jones hadn’t even completed the drive back to Sheridan before he received a phone call from Pete Kilbride May 4. Jones was returning from his Tongue River Middle School principal interview in Ranchester when Kilbride, the recently named Sheridan County School District 1 superintendent, reached out.

“I thought, ‘OK, he’s either going to offer me a position or he’s going to be the quickest person to ever give someone a thumbs down in the history of education,’” Jones said.

Fortunately for Jones, it was the former, and he accepted the offer on the phone, which included being the school’s activities director. The SCSD1 board of trustees officially approved the change during its May 15 meeting.

Jones, who is finishing his fifth year as an education instructor at Sheridan College, will begin the new job July 30. He replaces Kilbride, who was named superintendent last month.

“His experience and his knowledge of our district was really reassuring,” Kilbride said of Jones. “Everybody felt very, very confident in his abilities.”

Kilbride said the school received about 25 total applicants.

To narrow it down, Kilbride sent the applications to hiring committee members, who all responded with their top six candidates.

The committee ultimately interviewed three candidates. Many staff members were present during the interviews, along with parents and two students who gave the applicants a tour of the building after the interviews.

The move from college instructor to middle school principal is uncommon, but Jones said he wanted to eventually return to school administration.

However, he hadn’t seriously considered a job change until he saw Kilbride announced as superintendent last month and realized there would be an opening for Kilbride’s replacement. The two were acquaintances and met when Jones refereed some middle school basketball games in which Kilbride coached.

“I knew who Pete was and I knew him enough to know that he was a good man,” Jones said. “So it was intriguing to know that if I were to get that kind of a job, I would have someone right there in the district who had served in that position before and also would be a respected leader.”

Jones is expected to receive his doctorate in educational leadership by the end of this year.

Growing up in the small town of Peerless, Montana — he was one of six people in his graduating high school class — Jones wanted to be a teacher because his high school basketball coach was also one of his favorite teachers and that was something Jones could envision himself doing.

Jones attended Williston State College in Williston, North Dakota, for two years on basketball and baseball scholarships then transferred to Rocky Mountain College in Billings to finish his education and continue playing basketball. He graduated with degrees in psychology and history-political science with an emphasis in education.

After college, Jones taught social studies for a year at a high school in Perham, Minnesota, then returned to his hometown for two years to teach middle school and high school social studies. Along the way, he received his master’s degree in counseling and human development because he was drawn to struggling kids and wanted to work with them directly. Next, Jones moved to a middle school in southern Idaho, where he was counselor for six and a half years and principal for three and a half years. Jones then moved to Powell High School in 2007. He served as assistant principal and activities director, a busy job that didn’t align with his personal life.

“My kids were very young at the time and the AD position was not a good fit,” Jones said. “I underestimated the amount of time I was going to be gone and I could see that if I continued, I would win a blue ribbon as an administrator and a pink [slip] as a dad.”

For a chance at a better fit, Jones came to Sheridan Junior High School in 2009, where he was an assistant principal for four years before moving to Sheridan College.

“I absolutely loved what I did,” Jones said of his time at the college. “The students inspired me to do what I did and work hard and try to help them understand what the expectation is of a teacher.”

It will take time for Jones to adjust to the new role, but his administrative background should be an advantage. He hasn’t worked in a school where students are in class four days per week but has experience with standards-referenced grading, the district’s system for addressing how a student is doing in class.

The job doesn’t officially begin for a couple more months, but Jones is already involved in the hiring process for a language arts teacher at TRMS. A lot of his time the next two months will be spent gathering information from Kilbride.

Jones said he is most looking forward to working again with younger students.

“I’m excited to be back in the trenches doing important work every day with kids,” Jones said. “When I got out of administration and came to teach at the college, the first thing I missed was the kids … What makes me energized every day is when I get to be around the kids.”

One month ago, the TRMS position wasn’t open and Jones was finishing up another college semester. The change occurred rapidly, but Jones said he is ready for the challenge.