FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Child rescue (stuck in a swing), end of Emerson Street and Sheltered Acres, 2:21 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Medical, Papago Drive, 4:51 a.m.

• Fire other, East Woodland Park, 6:02 a.m.

• Dispute all others, South Thurmond Avenue, 6:58 a.m.

• Neighbor dispute, South Thurmond Avenue, 7:39 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 14th Street, 8:18 a.m.

• Suspicious person, 11th Street, 12:09 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:14 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Commercial Avenue, 1:48 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Carrington Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 2:52 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:59 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:06 p.m.

• Prostitution (unfounded), East Brundage Lane, 3:26 p.m.

• Dog at large, Spaulding Street, 4:13 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 4:22 p.m.

• Drug other, Lewis Street, 4:35 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 5:23 p.m.

• Alarm, North Gould Street, 5:38 p.m.

• Animal incident, East Timberline Drive, 5:42 p.m.

• Motorist assist, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:45 p.m.

• Reckless endangerment, North Sheridan Avenue, 6:17 p.m.

• Cat trap, Mydland Road, 6:27 p.m.

• Furnishing, Coffeen Avenue, 7:08 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Main Street, 7:21 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 7:23 p.m.

• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 7:24 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 7:26 p.m.

• Sale tobacco to minor, East Brundage Lane, 7:46 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Street, 7:57 p.m.

• Animal found, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:48 p.m.

• Missing person, Sheridan area, 9:09 p.m.

• Malicious mischief, Coffeen Avenue, 9:17 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Holmes Avenue, 9:18 p.m.

• Barking dog, Birch Street, 10:37 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:01 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:02 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11;02 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.

Thursday

• Malicious mischief, Main Street, 12:32 a.m.

• Shots, West Loucks Street, 1:48 a.m.

• Shots, Park Street, 1:52

• Animal incident, West Loucks Street, 2:39 a.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Motorist assist, U.S. Highway 87, milepost 38, Banner, 7:19 a.m.

• Trespass cold, Paisan Avenue, Wolf, 9:23 a.m.

• Harassment, West Fifth Street, 2:14 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Loucks Street, Highway 331, mile marker 2, 6:46 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Shawn Michael Gonzalez, 46, Sheridan, forgery, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Anthony Stephen Dyer, 27, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Loren Russell Cossitt, 59, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 76

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 1

By |May 17th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS