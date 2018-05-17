SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Child rescue (stuck in a swing), end of Emerson Street and Sheltered Acres, 2:21 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Medical, Papago Drive, 4:51 a.m.

• Fire other, East Woodland Park, 6:02 a.m.

• Dispute all others, South Thurmond Avenue, 6:58 a.m.

• Neighbor dispute, South Thurmond Avenue, 7:39 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 14th Street, 8:18 a.m.

• Suspicious person, 11th Street, 12:09 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:14 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Commercial Avenue, 1:48 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Carrington Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 2:52 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:59 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:06 p.m.

• Prostitution (unfounded), East Brundage Lane, 3:26 p.m.

• Dog at large, Spaulding Street, 4:13 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 4:22 p.m.

• Drug other, Lewis Street, 4:35 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 5:23 p.m.

• Alarm, North Gould Street, 5:38 p.m.

• Animal incident, East Timberline Drive, 5:42 p.m.

• Motorist assist, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:45 p.m.

• Reckless endangerment, North Sheridan Avenue, 6:17 p.m.

• Cat trap, Mydland Road, 6:27 p.m.

• Furnishing, Coffeen Avenue, 7:08 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Main Street, 7:21 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 7:23 p.m.

• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 7:24 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 7:26 p.m.

• Sale tobacco to minor, East Brundage Lane, 7:46 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Street, 7:57 p.m.

• Animal found, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:48 p.m.

• Missing person, Sheridan area, 9:09 p.m.

• Malicious mischief, Coffeen Avenue, 9:17 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Holmes Avenue, 9:18 p.m.

• Barking dog, Birch Street, 10:37 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:01 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:02 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11;02 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.

Thursday

• Malicious mischief, Main Street, 12:32 a.m.

• Shots, West Loucks Street, 1:48 a.m.

• Shots, Park Street, 1:52

• Animal incident, West Loucks Street, 2:39 a.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Motorist assist, U.S. Highway 87, milepost 38, Banner, 7:19 a.m.

• Trespass cold, Paisan Avenue, Wolf, 9:23 a.m.

• Harassment, West Fifth Street, 2:14 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Loucks Street, Highway 331, mile marker 2, 6:46 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Shawn Michael Gonzalez, 46, Sheridan, forgery, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Anthony Stephen Dyer, 27, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Loren Russell Cossitt, 59, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 76

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 1