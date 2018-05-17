Kinnison announces run for County Commission

SHERIDAN — Allan Kinnison announced this week he will run for one of the three open county commissioners’ seats in the upcoming election.

“At this time in my life, I have the time and the experience to serve as a Sheridan County commissioner,” Kinnison said.

Kinnison described himself as a Constitutional conservative and said his priorities as county commissioner would be supporting emergency services in the county, maintaining and improving gravel and dirt roads in the county and working to make government more efficient and transparent while limiting its growth.

Kinnison has managed the Trail’s End Motel, which his family owns, as well as the Historic Hotel Washakie in Worland. He has also worked for Decker Coal, Rissler-McMurry Co. and M&N Equipment in Pinedale.

While in Pinedale, he was chairman of the airport board.

So far, seven candidates have announced they will run for the three open county commissioners seats. Commissioners Bob Rolston and Steve Maier have announced they will not seek re-election, while commissioner Terry Cram has said he will seek another term. In addition to Kinnison and Cram, Dennis Heizer, Chris Schock, Nick Siddle, Christi Burgess Haswell, Antonio Pickering and Jay McGinnis have announced they plan to run.

Candidate filing for the 2018 election opens Thursday.