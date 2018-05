BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum and Bighorn Audubon Society will offer the next round of Birding at The Brinton Saturday.

Jackie Canterbury will lead the walk, which could include sitings of osprey, which have returned from a winter in the south. Attendees should meet in The Brinton parking lot at 9 a.m.

For more information, call The Brinton at (307) 763-5924. The museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.