Relay for Life encouraging ‘Paint Sheridan Purple’

SHERIDAN — Relay for Life of Sheridan and Johnson County is encouraging local business owners to decorate their storefronts with a purple theme May 21 through June 3. The winning business in the contest, which has no fee to enter, will receive recognition at the Relay for Life event set for June 2, a gift card to a local restaurant for an employee appreciation lunch and 2018 Relay for Life T-shirts.

Relay for Life is a fundraising event for the American Cancer Society that strives to raise awareness and increase education about research and resources for those fighting cancer.

For more information, contact Michelle Edwards at mmedwards44@gmail.com.