County commissioners appoint county fire warden

SHERIDAN — County commissioners appointed Chris Thomas as county fire warden and Fritz Bates as the county deputy fire warden during a regular meeting Tuesday morning.

The county fire warden position was left open after Bill Biastoch announced his retirement earlier this year.

Thomas recently retired from the U.S. Forest Service. Commissioner Terry Cram said Thomas came highly recommended by the other fire chiefs in the county.

Bates is the former chief of the Clearmont Fire District and served as deputy fire warden under Biastoch.

The commissioners said they received three applications for county fire warden and interviewed two of the applicants.