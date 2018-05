BIG HORN — The Big Horn City Historical Society will gather for its monthly meeting Sunday at 1 p.m. Following the carry-in potluck, a program will begin at 2 p.m.

This month, Helen Laumann will discuss the history of the Wrench Ranch. Laumann is a member of the Big Horn Historical Society and the Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum.

The BHCHS meeting will take place at the Big Horn Woman’s Club clubhouse at 314 S. Second St. in Big Horn.