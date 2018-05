SHERIDAN — Registration for this year’s College for Kids will take place May 21 at the Sheridan County YMCA from 5:30-7 p.m.

College for Kids will take place July 9-12 and costs $80 for one student, $150 for two students or $180 for three students from the same family. The four-day program includes classes such as basketball, poetry, hands-on science, rockets, soccer and more.

For more information, contact Carol Lundgren at (307) 763-3898 or Rita Geary at (307) 672-9870.