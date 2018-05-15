Council considers expediting EMIT rezone

SHERIDAN — City council considered expediting a request to rezone the old Kmart property on North Main Street to allow for light manufacturing during a study session Monday.

Seven Pillars Resources, LLC recently purchased the property and plans to lease the land to its sister company EMIT Technolgies, which manufacturers gas and natural gas emissions controls. EMIT plans to consolidate its operations into one building on that property.

The property is currently zoned B1, which is primarily for commercial use, and would be rezoned to B2 to allow for light manufacturing. Community Development Director Brian Craig noted that B2 prohibits any processes that create external disruptions like noise or dust.

Sen. Dave Kinsky, R-Sheridan, who is president of the Sheridan North Main Association, said his group enthusiastically supports EMIT’s plans for the building and urged council to fast-track the required three readings for the rezone. EMIT Technologies vice president Susan Osborn explained that the company was investing money into specialized equipment designed to the specifications of the building and would need to know of any required changes to its plan as soon as possible. Council President Kelly Gooch said he would support an expedited process for the rezone.

In order to give the required public notice, the earliest council can consider the rezone on first reading is during its June 1 meeting. Council is required to wait 10 days between each reading, but regular council meetings, which are held on the first and the third Monday of each month, are at least two weeks apart. In order to expedite the process, council could call special sessions to vote on the second and third readings of the rezone after the required 10-day waiting period between each reading but before the next regular council meeting.

OTHER BUSINESS:

• Council also discussed proposed fees for mobile vending permits in the city. Craig said city staff was suggesting council set a $300 fee for an annual mobile vending permit.

They’d also charge a $600 fee for an annual mobile vending court permit, which allows multiple food trucks to set up in one location like a food court.

Based on what other cities in Wyoming and neighboring states charge for permits, vendors would also be able to purchase a seven-day permit for $50. The suggested fees were increased in response to members of council who said they thought the initial recommendations were too low. Mayor Roger Miller said he would still like to see the fees increased further, and Councilman Richard Bridger said he thought the suggested fees were adequate.

Council has approved the first two readings of the mobile vending ordinances, which does not include fees. Council will have to pass a resolution that sets fees for mobile vending permits in conjunction with the third reading of the ordinances; council is expected to vote on the third reading during its meeting next week.

• Council also considered a proposed license agreement to lease the Smith Street alley next to the building at 150 North Main St. to Bee Tree, which is renovating the building into a restaurant and brewery, to create an outdoor seating area. The city would charge the restaurant $1 per square foot per month, which would total $950 per month; if the restaraunt makes public improvements to the alley, those costs would be deducted from the rent. The lease would run from May 1 to Dec. 1 for 10 years, with two-year renewal increments.

• Council also heard an update from consultants from Condrey and Associates, which has been conducting a study on updating the city’s pay scale to make it competitive in the relative labor market. The firm proposed four payment plans, and city human resources director Heather Doke said the plan staff was recommending the city adopt, based on what the budget could accommodate, would cost $327,280 to implement.