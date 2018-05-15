VA to host caregiver picnic

SHERIDAN — A picnic set for Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will honor and support local caregivers.

The event, organized by the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System and The Hub on Smith, will feature caregiver support materials and a number of local speakers. In addition, caregivers can receive free massages and visit with other caregivers.

The event will take place on the picnic grounds at the VA at 1898 Fort Road. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the VA’s auditorium.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to Shelly Pourier at (307) 675-3785 or Stella Montano at (307) 672-2240.